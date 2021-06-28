Mary Tozer, known professionally as Dr Mary Floyd, was most recently based in Worthing but she was also well-known at various surgeries in Littlehampton, Shoreham and Petworth during her career.

She died peacefully at home on May 22 aged 59 with her husband Roger and their children Eddie, Grace and Max Tozer by her side.

Roger, a former consultant geriatrician at Worthing Hospital, said: “Mary was an extremely popular GP, treating patients primarily at Northbourne and St Lawrence surgeries and more recently at Victoria Road and The Strand.

Mary Tozer, known professionally as Dr Mary Floyd

“In later years, she specialised in family planning, also teaching and training staff in this field.”

The couple met as junior doctors in Southend and were married in 1994, when they moved to Worthing and started their family, setting up home in High Salvington.

Roger said: “Mary was an excellent pianist and we enjoyed hiking on the South Downs and in the mountains of Norway, Greece, Turkey and New Zealand. In fact, she trekked over rugged terrain in Norway while heavily pregnant with Eddie.”

The funeral, organised by HD Tribe, took place at Worthing Crematorium on Friday, June 11, and the service was conducted by humanist celebrant Jane Blackman.

Roger Tozer with sons Max, left, and Eddie

Dr Floyd is survived by her parents, Maureen and Tony, and brother Steve.

The Salvation Army had been Mary’s favoured charity for some years and Eddie and Max will be showing their support by taking on the 3 Peaks Challenge with their friends Jubril Olajire, Elliot Arthur-Worsop and Eli Zloof.

They will start at Snowdon this evening and with Roger as the driver will be going on to Scafell Pike before ending at Ben Nevis 24 hours later.

Jubril said: “The Salvation Army was a cause very close to Mary’s heart and she regularly donated to them. The charity does work in 132 countries and has wide-reaching aims, including providing poverty relief, disaster aid and support for homeless people.

Mary Tozer with sons Max and Eddie

“The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales.

“The total walking distance is 23 miles (37km), the total ascent is 3,064 metres (10,052ft) and the total driving distance is 462 miles.

“The total distance climbed vertically is the equivalent to scaling the shard 10 times. All three of these climbs, including the driving in between, will be done in less than 24 hours.”