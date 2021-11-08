This year Goodwood made an incredible return to the motorsport and motoring calendar, and its passionate fans flocked to the historic motor circuit after more than 18 months away.

Next year the events will revert to their usual order and will also return to full capacity and bring back many popular aspects as well as new celebrations, moments, car launches and interactive customer experiences.

A spokesman said: “Whether you join us for the food, fun and festivities on offer at the Members’ Meeting, the fascinating future tech on display at the Festival of Speed, or to discover fabulous second-hand treasures at the Revival – in addition to the unrivalled and up-close access to cars and bikes from across the automotive annals as well as rip-roaring racing, demonstrations and hillclimb action – Goodwood’s motorsport events have it all.”

Festival of Speed 2021. Picture by Jayson Fong

The 79th Members’ Meeting will remain the playground for Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC), with a weekend of exceptional racing, high-speed demonstrations, off-track festivities and fireworks on April 9-10.

The Festival of Speed will return on June 23-26 as the destination for innovation, technology and future mobility, as well as hosting perennial favourites including Formula 1, drift, contemporary teams, champion drivers and riders of past, present and future, and more than a century of motorsport history.

The awe-inspiring Future Lab will wow event-goers, as will the latest supercars in action on the Hill, and the world’s leading manufacturers launching their latest cars.

Electric Avenue – the ultimate place for consumers to immerse themselves in the world of electric mobility – will be back after its debut in 2021.

Revival will once again host the world’s greatest weekend of historic racing, accompanied by fabulous vintage fashion and glamour, set within the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit on September 16-18.

Popular new initiatives for 2021, including the Make Do & Mend corner and Revival Car Boot Sale, will make a welcome – and enhanced – return, as Goodwood continues to celebrate and showcase sustainability and second-hand lifestyle, encouraging attendees to embrace the event’s Revive and Thrive ethos.

Customers who purchase their Festival of Speed tickets before March 31, 2022, will be able to benefit from the UK Government’s ‘creative industry tax relief’ with a reduced VAT rate of 12.5 per cent.

A range of ticket options are on offer, with children under 12 free and a Young Person ticket available for those aged between 13 and 21 years of age.

Those wishing to attend the Goodwood Road Racing Club-only 79th Members’ Meeting on April 9-10 can join the GRRC Fellowship to purchase tickets, and also benefit from exclusive access to video archives, competitions, offers and much more.

Hospitality packages are also now available to book for the 2022 Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival.

Also launching at Goodwood in 2022 will be Goodwoof (May 28-29) and Eroica Britannia (August 6-7).

The two new events will bring all things dog and vintage cycling to the estate.

Tickets to Goodwoof are on sale now with Eroica Britannia to follow at the end of the year.