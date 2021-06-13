13 stunning photos show Worthing in the sunshine this weekend

Ice cream vans and pop-up food vans proved popular as people grabbed a bite to take down to the beach.

Temperatures will reach around 21C in the town today and the sun is set to keep on shining – see our full hour by hour forecast here.

It could even be the hottest day in the UK so far this year.

We always love to see your photos – send them in to [email protected]

1. Worthing in the sunshine this weekend Photo: eddie mitchell Buy photo

