People thanked for generosity as Littlehampton Poppy Appeal final total revealed

The people of Littlehampton have been thanked for their generosity and fantastic support for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

After a busy few weeks leading up to Remembrance Day, all the donations have been counted and the total has topped £20,600.

The Littlehampton Remembrance Day service. Photo by Derek Martin DM18110982a

Derek Moore, the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal organiser for Littlehampton, said: “It was a very busy couple of weeks but well worth the effort. After collecting and counting all of the donations in the collection cans and the amounts banked by the Littlehampton Tesco and Morrisons, our final tally is a fantastic sum.

“It could not have been achieved without the help of some willing volunteers, which included friends, ex-military friends and the cadet forces of the Navy, Army and Air Force, and of course the generosity of the people of Littlehampton. Thank you one and all.”

Derek and his deputy Terry Elderfield prepared the memorial gardens prior to the Remembrance Day parade.

Derek said: “We planted 236 crosses, one for each person named on the memorial. They were named and varnished by the children of two of our local schools, River Beach Primary and St Catherine’s Primary, many thanks and well done to them. It was a very moving tribute the residents of Littlehampton who fell in battle.”

Many members of the community contributed to the wonderful poppy cascade at St Mary’s Church in Littlehampton, with more than 2,000 knitted, felt and plastic poppies being made or donated by a number of local groups and individuals.

Poppy Appeal cascade created by the community in Littlehampton

Remembrance Sunday: huge crowds in Littlehampton honour soldiers on Armistice centenary

