People can get creative at free jewellery workshops

A shop and craft space is giving people the opportunity to take part in free jewellery-making workshops as part of a UK-wide festive.

The Little Craftery, in Field Row, Worthing, will run the classes on Tuesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 22.

They are being held as part of the Get Creative Festival, a national celebration of everything creative, which runs from Saturday until March 25.

Wendy Gwynn, owner of The Little Craftery, said: “The Get Creative Festival is a fantastic initiative aimed at getting people across the country to try something new.

“I firmly believe there’s a craft out there for everyone, and I’m proud to join in with the festival and hope to motivate more people to craft.”

The annual festival is a merger of the previous Get Creative Weekend and Voluntary Arts Festival.

It aims to shines a light on all the great cultural activity that takes place right across the UK on a regular basis and encourages people to try their hand at something new and creative.

The Get Creative Festival celebrates creative participation of all kinds and the many health and wellbeing benefits that taking part can bring to both individuals and communities. It is a great way for people to find out how to get creative on their doorstep and try something different with hundreds of hands-on events on offer.

The Little Craftery’s free taster workshops are aimed at complete beginners, and are designed to teach a new craft to anyone over the age of 16, wishing to learn the basic jewellery making skills required to make beaded earrings. Participants will be able to choose from a treasure-trove of beads including semi-precious stones, glass, wood and metal, and create their unique earrings with silver-plated findings.

All materials to make two or three pairs of earrings will be included, as well as a cup of tea or coffee.

There are four workshops available, each lasting approximately one hour, but places are limited and must be booked in advance.

The Little Craftery opened in July last year and is a dedicated craft space offering classes and workshops in a variety of crafts and hobbies, including jewellery making, silversmithing, felting, macrame and more.

More details about the festival can be found at www.getcreativeuk.com

For more information aboutThe Little Craftery’s free events and how to register, log on to the website www.littlecraftery.co.uk