Pensioner taken to hospital following Shoreham car park collision

A pensioner has been taken to hospital following a collision in a car park in Shoreham.

According to the South East Coast Ambulance Service, paramedics were called to the car park near Tarmount Lane in Shoreham at 12.34pm following reports that an elderly woman collided with several cars.

Once at the scene, the woman told paramedics she had chest pains among other injuries, and was taken to Worthing Hospital.

It is not clear if the cars were moving or stationary, nor if any other passengers were injured, the spokesman added.

The fire service also attended, and sent three vehicles from Shoreham, Worthing and Hove. Police cars were also seen at the scene.

Paramedics left the scene at 2.15pm.