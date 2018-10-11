Peace Window at Yapton church to be dedicated by Bishop of Horsham

The new Peace Window at St Mary’s Church in Yapton is to be dedicated by the Bishop of Horsham.

A special service will be held at the church, in Church Road, on Wednesday, October 17, at 5.30pm.

The three light, stained glass window was created and installed by noted architectural glass artist Derek Hunt and will be dedicated by the Rt Rev Mark Sowerby, Bishop of Horsham.

A new anthem has been composed by Luke Fitzgerald, whose grandfather sings in the church’s choir, and this will be premiered at the service.

The Rev Richard Hayes, rector, said: “A big congregation is expected at the service and refreshments will be provided afterwards.”

The window was the idea of Angela Stewart while she was churchwarden at St Mary’s and she led the fundraising for the project.

Mr Hayes explained: “She felt the centenary of the armistice which ended the First World War should be marked by an addition to the Saxon church to reflect the recognition in the 21st century of the wars of the 20th century and our universal desire for peace now.”

The Peace Window was created at the artist’s studios in Leicestershire and features an olive tree as a metaphor for peace.

