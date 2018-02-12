Party to celebrate Pauline’s historic work for Arundel Museum

From setting up display exhibits in disused prison cells to welcoming Princess Alexandra last year, Pauline Carder has been with Arundel Museum through it all.

Pauline, who was made an MBE in 2014 for her tireless work for the museum, celebrated her 90th birthday on Tuesday and her colleagues were on hand to make the day extra special.

Malcolm Farquharson, chairman of the museum trustees, said: “It was really her drive that got the whole thing got going in the first place.

“It was her incredible determination and never say die attitude.”

To celebrate her birthday and mark her amazing contribution, trustees held a birthday party for Pauline at the museum in Mill Road.

Before former-teacher Pauline founded the Arundel Museum Society in 1962, the museum was just boxes of historical pieces in her home.

But she banded together a group of local residents and set up the museum in the undercroft of the Town Hall.

The museum spent many years in the former jail cells below the hall until it moved to new premises in High Street in 1975.

However the museum rapidly became so popular it outgrew its premises and the trustees set about looking for a new home for it.

Malcolm added: “The trustees worked to try and raise the money and find a new building that would house the museum for the next 20-30 years.

“Pauline got money from Arun District Council, the Heritage Lottery Fund and Arundel Town Council .

“She galvanised the local residents. They raised all the money and the building was opened in 2013 by the Duke of Norfolk.

“If it was not for her it just would not have happened. It simply would not have.”

Pauline handed over the reigns of chairman of the trustees to Malcolm last year, but has not left the museum.

Now life president of the museum, she remains a key part of the museum’ day-to-day running and attends all trustees meetings.

Last year Princess Alexandra visited the museum to open a new gallery, delighting residents gathered outside and meeting many of the trustees.

What are your favourite memories of the museum? Email news@bognor.co.uk.