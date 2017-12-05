Paramedics unable to save woman found injured in Guildbourne car park

Paramedics were sadly unable to save a woman found injured at the Guildbourne Centre car park in Worthing early this morning.

Police were called to the car park at 4.59am this morning after a local woman was found badly injured.

Paramedics were unable to save her life however and she was declared dead at the scene.

She has not yet been formally identified, but is understood to be a 43-year-old local woman, police say.

Next of kin have been informed.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer.