‘Overdue’ investment in Littlehampton public toilets welcomed

Investment in public toilets in Littlehampton by the district council have been welcomed as ‘overdue’.

Last year Arun District Council adopted a strategy for how it would manage public conveniences across the district, detailing the locations it would retain, improve or close.

The first phase of works will see £369,242 spent on refurbishing four toilets, two of which are in Littlehampton.

These are Norfolk Gardens and St Martin’s Car Park.

Planning permission for the works to the toilets at St Martin’s were granted back in January.

The external alterations would be minor, with works aimed at making the facilities less susceptible to vandalism and misuse at the same time as enabling easier servicing by cleaning and maintenance staff.

The existing accessible WC would be retained and refurbished while the existing gender specific WCs would be replaced with six individual unisex cubicles.

Ian Buckland, a town, district and county councillor, said: “As ward councillor I am pleased that a refurbishment of the St Martin’s Car Park toilets is taking place even though very overdue.

“However this refurbishment does come with its reservations as it is going to be turned into a unisex facility. Some of my constituents are fine with the idea others are not.

“I myself have concerns with reference to the cleansing and drug paraphernalia as many a resident have complained to me recently about the public toilets being unclean and not having sufficient toilet paper in them and so requires more cleaning on a regular basis. Maybe we should think about bringing back toilet attendants?”

He suggested the safety of children was paramount as parents may be uncomfortable if there is drug paraphernalia present and also called on the accessible toilet to be DDA compliant.

Work is anticipated to start in September and be completed by the end of 2018.