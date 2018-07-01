Overcoming fears to raise money for Chestnut Tree House

Thrill seekers have signed up for the chance to abseil 180ft down Arundel Castle in September to raise money for Chestnut Tree House.

The two-day event on Friday, September 28 and Saturday, September 29 will involve people raising vital funds for the Arundel hospice by abseiling down Bake House Tower.

One of the first people to sign up was Sean Carter from Worthing, despite his fear of heights, in order to give back to the hospice for the support his son has received.

Sean said: “The support and specialist care that Chestnut Tree House offers local children and families is truly invaluable. The facilities like the hydrotherapy pool and multi-sensory room are fantastic, and the team are always coming up with new activities and experiences. I just really wanted to give something back to say thank you for everything they do for my son, and this abseil seemed the perfect opportunity.

“Despite being a reserve in the RAF, I am actually quite scared of heights. In fact, I am planning to do a static-line parachuting course later in the year to try to overcome my fear. I’m hoping that conquering the Arundel Castle Abseil for Chestnut Tree House first will help. My current fundraising target is £350, but I’d like to exceed this and raise £570 to pay for two hours of all Chestnut Tree House’s care services.”

There are still spaces to join in with the Friday abseil. For more information and to sign up, visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/arundelabseil

Evie White, events fundraiser, said: “People taking on this challenge will not only be abseiling at an exclusive location, but they will be doing so knowing that the money raised will be helping us to help local children with life-shortening conditions and their families. The minimum sponsorship amount of £285 will cover our care costs for one hour, so everyone taking part really will be making a difference.

“We’d like to thank our president, Henry, Earl of Arundel and Surrey for making this exclusive abseil possible. Arundel Castle one of West Sussex’s top visitor attractions, but it is also just three miles from the hospice, so is the ideal venue for a special charity fundraiser. Spaces are filling up fast, so sign up now and get ready to take a leap for Chestnut Tree House this September.”