Our new campaign to raise awareness of the plight of hedgehogs

Animal rescue service Wadars responds to hundreds of calls each year from residents concerned about sick, injured, underweight and orphaned hedgehogs.

Last year, the charity, which operates across the Herald & Gazette patch, rescued more than 150 hedgehogs – and next week, in association with the Herald & Gazette series, it is launching its ‘Hogtober’ campaign.

The campaign will raise public awareness about the plight of the hedgehog and how you can help to protect them. The State of Britain’s Hedgehogs 2015 report, by People’s Trust for Endangered Species and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, outlined the findings of four surveys recording hedgehogs in urban and rural areas, and showed a worrying decline. A new report this year updated those findings – a decade after they were made a priority species for conservation. The report stated that British gardens were becoming poorer homes for wildlife with increased paving, decking and reduced plant life. And with more roads and housing developments being built, there is a loss of connectivity between green spaces, leaving hedgehogs isolated.

Over the coming weeks the campaign will feature a series of articles about the factors which have led to the decline in our hedgehog population, as well as details about the new wildlife unit Wadars is developing at its Ferring site.

It will also be providing hints and tips about protecting hedgehogs in your garden, and explaining how you can support Hogtober, whether by donating food for hedgehogs that are being looked after, pledging funds towards the cost of developing the charity’s wildlife unit, or becoming one of the new wildlife volunteers Wadars.

Wadars Operations Manager Tracy Cadman said; “We know that lots of local people are very keen to help protect hedgehogs in their gardens, and so we wanted to run this campaign to give them hints and tips on how to go about it, as well as to ask for support with our work caring for sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs.”

If you are concerned about the health or wellbeing of a hedgehog in your area, contact Wadars on 01903 247111.

Find out more about hedgehogs at special talk

Self-confessed hedgehog fanatic Elaine Sinclair will be giving a free talk at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre next month as part of Wadars’ Hogtober campaign.

Elaine, an animal rescue office at Wadars, will deliver her talk at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre, Angmering, on Monday, October 15 at 11am.

Elaine, who has been with the charity for more than 18 years, will talk about the work Wadars carries out with hedgehogs, as well as explaining some of the ways that residents can help to protect the animals.

Haskins, which has selected Wadars as its charity of the year, will act as a drop-off point for anyone wishing to donate hedgehog food and goodies.

Donations can also be brought along to the talk.

Space at the Hogtober talk is limited. Book a free place by calling Wadars on 01903 247111 or emailing enquiries@wadars.co.uk