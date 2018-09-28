We could do with more asking, seeking and knocking for Jesus

As to your requests for more news of Bayley, our little dog, how about this?

Bayley loves doors, any doors: front doors, church doors, my office door, the street door to our daughter’s house. The car door; even if you just open the driver’s door, he is in. If we rent a cottage somewhere, that’s a new door. Bayley will head straight for a door, even if it’s the wrong door.

No matter where we are, the most important door is the door which leads to the kitchen. He works that door out very quickly. It’s where the food is. It’s where his dinner bowl is put down.

Bayley’s door obsession can lead to awkward moments. At West Beach, they have public conveniences which you have to pay for. Each cubicle door is opened by 20p. Bayley likes to walk free and likes to explore. If he sees a door which might be opened and might lead to a kitchen, he sees his opportunity.

On one such walk, I lost sight of Bayley. I had no idea where he was and I started to panic. But then from inside and behind a closed door of one the cubicles, I could hear a lady’s voice saying “Where did you come from? How did you get in here?” And the door opened and there was a puzzled-looking Bayley.

The poor lady had spent her last 20p piece for an urgent call of nature and Bayley had blind-sided her and followed her in through the open door. But alas, no kitchen and the lady had lost her 20p and a chance to pee. We reimbursed the confused wiggling-about lady and 20p came out of Bayley’s pocket money.

We know this verse very well: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. (Matthew 7:7)

Notice the casual invite to ask, graduating to a firm direction to seek, then an instruction to knock on that door.

Bayley does not need any of those encouragements, but we, of course, do. So as to make sure we all have an opportunity not to miss out, we must be asking, seeking and knocking down doors. It is only then that we will receive, find and know that Jesus, whom we hear so much about, is our Saviour.

This world, this country and this town could do with a lot more asking, seeking and knocking for Jesus. There is a branch of His church open near you this coming Sunday. Be good to see you.

Rev Martin Seymour

Littlehampton Baptist Church

Upcoming events

Churches Together, The Gift ‘Living Waters’ art trail in Littlehampton and Rustington, Friday, September 28 and Saturday, September 29 from 10am to 4pm: All Saints, Wick; Littlehampton Baptist; Littlehampton Quakers; Littlehampton United Church; Rustington Methodist; St Andrew’s, Rustington; St Mary’s, Littlehampton; St Mary Magdalene, Lyminster; St Joseph’s Rustington (only Friday from 2pm to 4pm); Arun Church, Wickbourne Centre (only Saturday). Come and celebrate the gift of creativity in our local churches. Coffee and cakes available.

Hear former MP Jonathan Aitken speak about Inside, Out: his life in politics, his time in prison and his new role as an ordained minister and prison chaplain. At St James’ Church, Arundel Road on Sunday, September 30, at 4.30pm. Free entry with refreshments. Retiring collection.

Hundreds of people are attempting to ‘Go the Distance’, a 10km sponsored walk/jog/run in aid of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects on Sunday, September 30, on Worthing sea front, starting at 10.30am. One of their many projects is the breakfast club for the homeless of Littlehampton. You can sponsor their efforts online at several sites, including www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/fmslstjosephs.

