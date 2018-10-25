Volunteering opportunities in Littlehampton and across Arun

Whatever your interests are, there will be a volunteer role that is perfect for you. Have a look at the opportunities below, or check out www.do-it.org for more.

Driver/helper – Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted (Affiliated to 4 Sight)

The Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted aims to bring blind and partially sighted people together for a social afternoon, to stop them feeling isolated at home.

Activities include bingo, quizzes, talks, outings, singing and games.

General helpers/car drivers are needed to collect one or two members and take them to the club and return them home.

Drivers are requested to use their own vehicle but mileage allowance will be paid.

If you have a clean driving licence and the ability to get on with people – patient with a good sense of humour and willingness to help people – they would love to hear from you.

Home Library Direct volunteer (East Preston) – West Sussex Library Service

West Sussex Library Service is looking for more Home Library Direct volunteers to select, deliver and return books and other stock for people who are unable to travel to or use their nearest library due to age, illness, disability, mobility problems or caring responsibilities.

Duties will include: selecting books and other stock to suit the requirements of your reader, delivering books and other stock to your reader and returning items to the library, reserving specific items as necessary, helping your reader to be aware of the full range of items available from the library including the eLibrary, using the self-service machines to issue and return items, and communicating any queries or concerns to library staff.

Fundraisers – RNLI

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea providing, on call, a 24-hour lifeboat search and rescue service and a seasonal lifeguard service.

The charity is looking for people who are willing to give a few hours a month on an ad-hoc basis when there are RNLI events to cover in order to help raise money for their local RNLI.

This will not be a regular commitment but as and when required.

Experience of fundraising for small organisations would be useful but not essential; but you will need to be sympathetic with the aims and objectives of the RNLI.

Residents’ social activity/wellbeing – Green Willow Care Home

Green Willow Care Home is a residential care home for the elderly and it is looking for someone to improve the social well-being of its residents.

Activities include chatting, reading (newspaper/book), sharing hobbies and craft activities and gathering information about residents’ social histories.

A great opportunity for a volunteer to gain work or educational experience or for a semi-retired person to remain active in the community.

You can volunteer for as few or as many hours as you would like.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

