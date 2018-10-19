Volunteer roles in Littlehampton and across the Arun district

There are so many amazing charities and organisations in and around Littlehampton that provide services to the local community, and while the type of work they do varies greatly, the one thing they all have in common is the need for volunteers.

For most of the roles, you don’t need any specific skills or experience, just enthusiasm and a willingness to be involved.

For more about Volunteer Now! on their website - www.do-it.org

Oral history volunteer – Arundel Museum Society

Arundel Museum exists to acquire, conserve and display objects related to Arundel’s history and heritage, creating a gateway to the past in an exciting and inspiring learning environment which is accessible to all.

Oral history volunteers are required to interview older people, recording memories of their lives, experiences and local events. This is done in the older person’s home. The interview is then transcribed onto a computer, themes are analysed and the final copy is produced.

Interviewers need to have a pleasant manner and be used to dealing with people, while transcribers need to be confident using a computer with good literacy and typing skills.

Volunteer driver – Cancer United

Cancer United is a local community support group for anyone whose lives have been affected by cancer, whether patients or their family or friends. The group helps people whenever they need from diagnosis onwards, providing a place to share information and get help and advice about treatment options and coping with treatment.

Volunteer drivers who have hours to spare during the day or during the evening are needed to commit to driving the members of Cancer United and CU Fitter wherever they might need to go. You will also need to give some time to help keep the vehicles clean.

Client engagement – Turning Tides

Turning Tides is a charity providing help and support to the homeless community. The purpose of this role is to help create a calm and inviting space and environment for clients to come into.

You will welcome clients as they enter the breakfast club and engage with them, providing a friendly face and listening ear; assist clients with their needs and where necessary signpost them to staff members to assist with any issues; and support the staff and volunteers on duty and assist them.

Computer buddy (Arundel Library) – West Sussex Library Service

Arundel Library is looking for computer buddies to teach people basic computing skills and how to use the internet on a one-to-one basis.

Duties will include running training sessions to complete novices to help them get started with computers, including keyboard and mouse skills, and running training sessions to customers who have some experience in ICT, particularly in the areas of email and internet.

Depending on demand, the general commitment is two one-hour sessions per week. More frequent and less frequent attendance will be considered in appropriate situations.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

