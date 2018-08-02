Volunteer roles in Littlehampton and across Arun

There are so many different volunteer roles available that there really is something for everyone. No matter what your interests, skills or experiences are, or how much time you have available, Volunteer Now! wants to help you to find something that fits.

Have a look at the opportunities on www.do-it.org, or get in touch if you need some help finding the perfect role – volunteernow@vaac.org.uk.

For more about Volunteer Now! on their website - www.do-it.org

-

Magazine compiler – Sussex Coast Talking News

Sussex Coast Talking News was formed in 1975 and is wholly run and supported by volunteers; they produce fortnightly recordings of local news, taken with permission from our local newspapers, and also a talking magazine.

It is looking for volunteers who would like to join the production team, producing a magazine for inclusion in the recordings. The magazine runs to about 35 minutes and the packages are very varied and diverse.

The volunteers would be self-sufficient, preparing, producing and recording their magazines but there would always be a very friendly team who will help and support with the production.

Also in the news this week, a Littlehampton priest has retired after 28 years of service, hundreds celebrated Littlehampton Harbour festival and Wick Week and a metal detectorist has recovered a groom’s lost wedding ring on Rustington beach.

-

Sporting activity coordinator and management committee member – Arundel Youth Club

Arundel Youth Club aims to provide social and education experiences for young people aged eight to 18 years of age. It is looking for someone to coordinate, plan and deliver a varied and inspirational range of sporting activities for young people during the Tuesday night youth club sessions.

It is also looking for someone to join the friendly and dedicated management committee to help provide opportunities for young people.

It is looking specifically for someone with fundraising skills that can help raise funds to support and develop the club further.

-

Treasurer/trustee – Littlehampton Shopmobility

Littlehampton Shopmobility exists to ensure that people with mobility problems enjoy their shopping experience and help to maintain their independent lives.

It provides the hire and sale of wheelchairs and scooters and the sale of items to improve the quality of life of those with disability.

It is looking for a treasurer to join the friendly board of trustees. You will be required to use the SAGE system, bank monies, attend four- to six-weekly board meetings with a report on the finances and to attend the annual general meeting with all the relevant paperwork and answer any questions from members as required.

-

Volunteer driver – Cancer United

Cancer United is a local community support group for anyone whose lives have been affected by cancer, whether patients or their family or friends.

It is there to help people whenever they need from diagnosis onwards, providing a place to share information and get help and advice about treatment options and coping with treatment.

They need volunteer drivers who have hours to spare during the day or evening, to commit to driving the members of Cancer United and CU Fitter wherever they might need to go; also time to help keep the vehicles clean.

n For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org , call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.