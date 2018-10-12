Volunteer opportunities in Littlehampton and across Arun

Hundreds of people volunteer every day, and they make a massive difference to the local community and the people within it. Could you help to make a difference? Check out the roles below and find more at www.do-it.org.

Administrator – Arun Counselling Centre

Arun Counselling Centre offers open-ended counselling for clients presenting with depression, anxiety states, phobias and/or bereavement issues.

An administrator is urgently needed to assist the office team for a few hours each week and oversee any needed practical support – a great opportunity to be part of a service offering professional counselling to local residents, paying only what they can afford.

You will oversee the practical needs of running such a service to the local community and helping with any problems that may arise such as office staffing, dealing with or managing computer glitches, and overseeing the financial and general working of administrative tasks.

Chairman of trustees and executive director – Community Minibus Association (West Sussex)

The Community Minibus Association (West Sussex) provides transport for people who have special need of such facilities because they are elderly, young, poor or living in isolated areas where there are no adequate public transport facilities.

A volunteer chairman of trustees would lead, manage and coordinate the work of more than 300 volunteers. You would chair the trustee board and direct the activities of the teams which deliver the charity’s purpose throughout their communities.

You would need to be an inspiring leader, diplomatic and organised with the experience and skills to manage and coordinate a diverse range of volunteers.

Enabling a fuller life - ain’t no mountain high enough – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care.

One of the residents at St Bridget’s loves Tamla Motown music and would welcome someone to sit with him and share his passion.

He also loves wide horizons especially the top of mountains - a little scarce in Sussex but the sea offers a wider view. To get there he would need someone to push his wheelchair.

A volunteer is sought who has reliability, clear communication, patience, sensitivity to appreciate that how an idea is presented can be very important, a quiet sense of fun and a calm manner.

Readers – Sussex Coast Talking News

Sussex Coast Talking News was formed in 1975 and is wholly run and supported by volunteers. It produces fortnightly recordings of local news, taken with permission from local newspapers.

As well as the news, a talking magazine is put together by very talented and passionate volunteers.

Initially, any new reader would be put on a reserve list and can then read as often as they like when it is convenient for them.

Readers are also asked to compile one audio magazine a year about one or more subjects which interest them and hopefully which would interest the blind listeners.

For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk.

