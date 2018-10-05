Volunteer opportunities in Littlehampton and across Arun

The skills and experiences that you already have could make a massive difference to a charity or community group near you. Here are just some of the ways you could help; find lots more at www.do-it.org.

Committee members (with building experience) – Littlehampton Sea Cadets

The charity purpose of the Sea Cadet Corps is to promote the development of young people in achieving their physical, intellectual and social potential as individuals and as responsible citizens by the provision of education and leisure time activities using a nautical theme.

Volunteers will advise and lead a small management team in major projects such as refurbishment of the main headquarters and the rebuilding of the unit jetty. Also possibly the future project of rebuilding the main drill hut into a two-storey building.

Volunteer member – Littlehampton and District Lions Club

The aim of the Littlehampton and District Lions Club is to help people of all ages who are less fortunate than themselves through a wide variety of fundraising events and some hands-on projects. New members are being recruited to bolster membership.

Members would be required to assist at local fundraising events throughout the year such as fêtes, carnivals and Christmas collections. No experience is required you just need to have a caring nature and a good sense of humour.

Club meetings take place at The Dragon in Rustington on the first Wednesday of each month (meetings start at 8pm) but other events can take place at any time throughout the year.

Club helper – 4Sight Vision Support

4Sight Vision Support is a charity supporting people with sight loss, and a membership organisation, based in West Sussex. It provides services to improve health and wellbeing, promote independence and prevent social isolation.

The purpose of this role is to assist the volunteer club leader of an affiliated social/activity club. The clubs are run and operated by volunteers under the support of 4Sight Vision Support and are set-up for members to improve their well-being. The clubs provide friendship, activities and the opportunity to talk to other people with sight loss.

Volunteer researcher – Littlehampton Heritage Group

Littlehampton Heritage Group is looking for people with a variety of skills who are willing to help record, research and preserve the town’s heritage for future generations.

The researcher is responsible for using a mixture of primary and secondary historical sources to help research and discover more about the history of the built heritage of Littlehampton.

This will involve using different research methods, such as visiting local archives and museums, as well as the internet, to research the history of local buildings.

It may also involve occasionally recording and researching information provided by members of the public throughout the project.

