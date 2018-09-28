Volunteer opportunities in Littlehampton and across Arun

There are new volunteer opportunities added to the do-it website every week, so if you can’t see anything that interests you now, make sure you check back again soon! Go to www.do-it.org and search using your postcode.

Support volunteer – Ferring Country Centre

Ferring Country Centre is looking for volunteers. Pic Steve Robards SR1818359

Ferring Country Centre is looking for volunteers to support clients and customers with learning and physical disabilities, as well as the running of the centre itself.

Departments where volunteers can help include the riding therapy unit, café, small animal farm, administration and fundraising.

The centre recognises the value provided by volunteers and aims to ensure their work is enjoyable and rewarding; volunteers can make a significant contribution to the work of the centre.

Applications are welcome from people who are willing and have the skills to help to support and develop customers to their full potential.

Residents’ social activity/wellbeing – Green Willow Care Home

Green Willow Care Home is a residential care home for the elderly and is looking for someone to improve the social well-being of their residents.

Activities to include chatting, reading newspapers and books, sharing hobbies and craft activities and gathering information about residents’ social histories.

A great opportunity for a volunteer to gain work or educational experience or for a semi-retired person to remain active in the community. You can volunteer for as few or as many hours as you would like.

| Also in the news - Prince Harry and Meghan have announced their first official visit to Sussex; six people became unwell after breathing in paint fumes at Littlehampton Tesco; and West Sussex County Council have explained why street lights remain switched off in the dark mornings|

Play area volunteer – HM Prison Ford

Volunteers are required to supervise and provide interesting and appropriate activities for visiting children within the play area of the social visits hall of the prison. The play area is set out in a welcoming and attractive way; volunteers greet and talk with the children and their parents.

Activities include playing with toys and use of craft materials. Visits are on Sunday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 4pm plus half hour either side, total commitment three hours per session.

Volunteers can commit to one or more sessions, ideally once a fortnight. Experience of working or being with children in a family environment (aged one to 14) would be useful but training will be given.

Must enjoy a challenge, be non-judgemental, friendly, approachable, enthusiastic, and reliable and have a sense of humour.

Women Together co-facilitator – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Women Together is about sisterhood, spending time and sharing stories. Women Together can be a powerful support network.

Clients can discuss what’s on their mind, chat with a cup of tea, learn something new, be in the company of kindness, relax and take some time for themselves.

The volunteer will help the staff member to support the clients accessing this group, encourage engagement and help with activities. An engaging individual, with a non-judgmental attitude would be preferred.

The group is very interested in hearing from volunteers who may wish to share their skills, for example, crochet, yoga, meditation and women’s self-defence.

For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email volunteernow@vaac.org.uk.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.