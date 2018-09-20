Volunteer opportunities in Littlehampton and across Arun

Do you have some spare time available? Why not use it to make a difference in your community?

Volunteer advisor Littlehampton – Citizens Advice Arun and Chichester

Citizens Advice Arun and Chichester offers free, confidential information and advice on debt, housing, welfare benefits, employment, consumer problems, family issues, legal issues and many other areas.

Main duties of the role will include interviewing clients, both face-to-face and on the telephone, letting the client explain their enquiry and helping the client to set priorities; finding, interpreting and communicating the relevant information and exploring options and implications in order that the client can come to a decision; and acting, where necessary, on behalf of the client, negotiating, drafting or writing letters or making appropriate referrals.

Administrator – Arun Counselling Centre

Arun Counselling Centre offers open-ended counselling for people presenting with depression, anxiety states, phobias and/or bereavement issues.

It urgently needs an administrator to assist the office team for a few hours each week and oversee any needed practical support – a great opportunity to be part of a service offering professional counselling to local residents, paying only what they can afford.

There are some 30 counsellors each seeing three clients each week, and seven qualified supervisors.

You will oversee the practical needs of running such a service to the community and helping with any problems that may arise, such as office staffing, dealing with or managing computer glitches, and overseeing the financial and general working of administrative tasks.

Shop assistant (Rustington and Littlehampton) – Link to Hope

Link to Hope is a Christian charity based in Worthing, established since 1991, which rebuilds lives and communities in Eastern Europe through social care and education projects.

Volunteers are needed to work as part of a warm welcoming team in the shops in Rustington and Littlehampton.

There are a number of roles within the shop, so whether you have budding creative skills for displaying and making up outfits, or have a passion for books, music or china, preparing and merchandising all types of stock as well as serving and talking to customers, it all goes towards the overall goals of raising funds.

Out and About group co-facilitator – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Out and About is about getting outside and walking with a purpose.

The group might go to the beach and litter pick, tidy up a public park or space, tend a garden, conduct a wildlife or pollution survey, or collect something for use in the other groups.

The group will spend time together, working to achieve something along the way, while experiencing the outdoors and remembering that we are part of something bigger.

Volunteers should have an interest in the outdoors, gardening or the Littlehampton area to support staff managing this group, as well as engaging with clients accessing this group.

