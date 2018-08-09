Volunteer opportunities in Littlehampton and across Arun

If you’ve been thinking about volunteering, today is the perfect time to do something about it.

Have a look at the roles below or search on www.do-it.org to find a role. If you can’t find one that suits you, email volunteernow@vaac.org.uk and we can help.

Wadars is looking for a financial assistant volunteer

Office admin worker – Arun Counselling Centre

Arun Counselling Centre offers open-ended counselling for clients presenting with depression, anxiety states, phobias and/or bereavement issues.

It has 24 volunteer counsellors supervised in groups of four by experienced and qualified supervisors overseen by the clinical director/head of service.

For more about Volunteer Now! on their website - www.do-it.org

It is looking for volunteers to help cover office duties for two hours (10am to midday) mainly answering the phone, on a Monday or Tuesday.

You will be working with an experienced admin worker. Someone with a good phone manner, able to use initiative in the various office tasks, and, with instruction, able to insert information or send emails via the computer would be ideal for the role.

Financial assistant volunteer – Wadars

Wadars works towards the rescue and rehabilitations of wildlife, and the rescue and re-homing of domestic animals; every year it re-homes more than 500 cats, dogs and other companion animals, and rescues and releases more than 2,000 wild creatures back to their natural environment.

It is looking for a volunteer with a financial background to assist the finance officer with data inputting onto their system (Sage), based in Ferring, on a Monday from midday to 3pm.

You must be numerate and computer literate, and have experience of Sage, data inputting, and use of Excel.

Volunteer guide – Look and Sea Centre

Look and Sea aims to provide a first class experience for visitors to and residents of Littlehampton, capitalising on its unique position on the bend of the River Arun.

It is looking for adults of any age who are interested in assisting with school visits and children’s holiday workshops or acting as a guide for the Littlehampton Experience Heritage Exhibition.

Volunteers may offer as little or as much help as they wish and this can vary from time to time according to their personal wishes.

If local history and helping people interests you, then volunteering at the Look and Sea Centre would be an ideal choice.

Can you castle? – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care.

One of the residents at St Bridget’s would like to play a friendly game of chess – so if you know your bishops, rooks and pawns perhaps you are the patient person who could assist another chess player.

They are looking for someone with a knowledge of chess and who is able to adapt the level of game, someone who is calm and competent with a good sense of humour and good conversation.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

