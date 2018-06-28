Volunteer opportunities in Littlehampton

You could help a local charity or organisation to make a difference to someone’s life; for example by helping them to be more independent or to take part in the activities they enjoy.

Here are just a few of the ways you could do this, and there are lots more at www.do-it.org.

-

Treasurer/trustee – Littlehampton Shopmobility

Littlehampton Shopmobility exists to ensure that people with mobility problems enjoy their shopping experience and help to maintain their independent lives.

It provides the hire and sale of wheelchairs and scooters and the sale of items to improve the quality of life of those with disability.

It is looking for a treasurer to join their friendly board of trustees. You will be required to use the SAGE system, bank monies, attend four to six weekly board meetings with a report on the finances and to attend the annual general meeting with all the relevant paperwork and answer any questions from members as required.

-

Administration support – Look and Sea Centre

Look and Sea aims to provide a first class experience for visitors to and residents of Littlehampton, capitalising on its unique position on the bend of the River Arun.

The centre encompasses a five-storey-high viewing tower giving 360-degree views of the river, sea and South Downs; the Littlehampton Experience heritage exhibition offering an educational service for all; and the restaurant with its fine food.

It is looking for volunteers to assist the centre manager with administration tasks; filing, taking bookings for functions, dealing with emails and answering the phone.

They are looking for people to cover at least one session per week either a morning or afternoon, but can be really flexible.

-

Home from Hospital – Age UK

The Home from Hospital service provides practical support and assistance to older and vulnerable people in their own homes for up to six weeks after they have left hospital.

The scheme aims to prevent vulnerable adults, who are on their own, returning to hospital and helps to boost confidence and physical and emotional wellbeing.

It is looking for friendly people who are happy to provide companionship and chat over a cup of tea and possibly provide support with light practical support such as: collecting prescriptions and basic shopping, preparing a light snack, popping in for a chat, telephone support, escorted walks, engaging in local activities and possible support to attend follow up hospital appointments.

-

Editor – Sussex Coast Talking News

Littlehampton and Worthing’s talking newspaper for the blind and partially sighted, produced by Sussex Coast Talking News, requires volunteers who could give a little of their time in the role of editor.

The position entails selecting copy from the local newspapers, collating it and presenting it in a format suitable for our readers to record.

These recordings are produced every fortnight so it would require four to six hours of editing every eight weeks. You would be joining a very dedicated and enthusiastic team whose aim is to bring news into the homes of those in the visually impaired community. It is very rewarding and something that listeners really value.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.