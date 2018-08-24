Volunteer opportunities in and around Littlehampton

There are so many amazing charities and organisations in and around Littlehampton, and while the type of work they do varies greatly, the one thing they all have in common is the need for volunteers.

Could you help? If none of the roles below appeal to you, find more at www.do-it.org.

For more about Volunteer Now! on their website - www.do-it.org

-

Volunteer sessions worker – Arun Sunshine Group

Arun Sunshine Group aims to provide a regular break for carers through a safe and friendly befriending service and social programme for adults with a learning difficulty in their care.

The group aims to counter isolation, provide friendship, company and stimulation while aiming to improve communication and social skills.

If you have the time, the enthusiasm and the commitment to help take this project forward the group would love to hear from you.

As a volunteer sessions worker you will help to run this very worthwhile project under the supervision of the senior sessions worker. No special skills are required, you just need to be loving, caring and enthusiastic.

––– Also in the news, GCSE students across the area have been celebrating after receiving their results; an Angmering grandfather has taken to caring for hedgehogs to help him overcome a spinal injury; and a memorial to honour the victims of the Shoreham Airshow crash is almost ready for installation on the banks of the River Adur –––

-

Time for lunch? - A Helping Hand – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care.

Several of the residents at St Bridget’s need assistance with eating their meals, and volunteers are needed to help in the busy dining room so everyone can enjoy their food on time.

Full training will be given including basic food awareness. Support from care staff will always be available.

Volunteers are needed who are focused, observant, able to take instruction for the person you are with and follow guidelines.

-

Treasurer/trustee – Littlehampton Shopmobility

Littlehampton Shopmobility exists to ensure that people with mobility problems enjoy their shopping experience and help to maintain their independent lives.

It provides the hire and sale of wheelchairs and scooters and the sale of items to improve the quality of life of those with disability.

A treasurer is needed to join the friendly board of trustees. You will be required to use the SAGE system, bank money, attend four to six weekly board meetings with a report on the finances and to attend the annual general meeting with all the relevant paperwork and answer any questions from members as required.

-

Buddy volunteer – Macmillan Cancer Support

Macmillan Buddies is a volunteer befriending service. It aims to support people affected by cancer in their homes or in the community by providing a listening ear and support with small practical tasks.

Volunteers support the service and provide a listening ear to people out in the community.

This will be a community based project providing support to people in their homes or a mutually agreed location. This support is aimed to help alleviate the loneliness and isolation people often feel when diagnosed with cancer or going through treatment.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.