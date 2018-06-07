VOLUNTEER COLUMN: You can make a difference too

Last week was Volunteers’ Week and we’ve been celebrating the difference that volunteers make to our local community.

If this has inspired you to get involved, we can help. Have a look at the roles below or find lots more at www.do-it.org.

Client engagement – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects is a local charity providing help and support to the local homeless community.

The purpose of this role is to help create a calm and inviting space and environment for clients to come into.

You will welcome clients as they enter the breakfast club and engage with them, providing a friendly face and listening ear; assist clients with their needs and signpost them to staff members to assist with any issues; and support the staff and volunteers on duty and assist them.

Retail volunteers – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care.

The shop is in the gardens of St Bridget’s, Rustington, and helps to raise funds for the home.

It has a great clientele and many donations so they need reliable people who enjoy a role that includes a variety of tasks including chatting to customers, sorting donations, keeping the shop tidy and tallying the daily takings; so if you like feeling part of a team why not come and give this a try.

Join them for a taster session, come and meet the team and see behind the scenes before you commit. No previous retail experience required.

Shop assistant – Link to Hope

Link to Hope is a Christian charity based in Worthing, established since 1991, who rebuild lives and communities in Eastern Europe through social care and education projects.

It is looking for volunteers to work as part of a warm welcoming team in their shops in Rustington and Littlehampton.

There are a number of roles within the shop, so whether you have budding creative skills for displaying and making up outfits, or have a passion for books, music or china, preparing and merchandising all types of stock as well as serving and talking to customers, it all goes towards the overall goals of raising funds.

They would love you to come and join the team and give them a hand.

Computer buddy – West Sussex Library Service

Arundel Library is looking for computer buddies to teach people basic computing skills and how to use the internet on a one-to-one basis.

Duties will include: running training sessions to complete novices to help them get started with computers, including keyboard and mouse skills; and running training sessions to customers who have some experience in ICT, particularly in the areas of email and internet.

Depending on demand, the general commitment is two one-hour sessions per week.

More frequent and less frequent attendance will be considered in appropriate situations.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

