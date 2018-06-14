VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Ways to support your community

If you’d like to help your community to thrive, why not think about volunteering?

There are hundreds of roles available; if the ones below don’t interest you, check out www.do-it.org for more.

-

Enabling a fuller life – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care.

One of the residents at St Bridget’s is wanting to get out and about to view the wide vistas of the sea, get a coffee or go shopping.

To do so he would need someone to push his wheelchair and keep him company.

Fairly new to the local area, he would like to go exploring so if you would like to assist in this ambition do get in touch.

-

Treasurer/trustee – Littlehampton Shopmobility

Littlehampton Shopmobility exists to ensure that people with mobility problems enjoy their shopping experience and help to maintain their independent lives.

It provides the hire and sale of wheelchairs and scooters and the sale of items to improve the quality of life of those with disability.

It is looking for a treasurer to join its friendly board of trustees.

You will be required to use the SAGE system, bank monies, attend four to six weekly board meetings with a report on the finances and to attend the AGM with all the relevant paperwork and answer any questions from members as required.

-

Oral history volunteer – Arundel Museum Society

Arundel Museum exists to acquire, conserve and display objects related to Arundel’s history and heritage. It wants to create a gateway to the past in an exciting and inspiring learning environment which is accessible to all.

Oral history volunteers are required to interview older people, recording memories of their lives, experiences and local events.

This is done in the older person’s home.

The interview is then transcribed into a computer, themes are analysed and the final copy is produced.

Interviewers need to have a pleasant manner and be used to dealing with people, while transcribers need to be confident using a computer with good literacy and typing skills.

-

Swimming pool helpers – Arun Dolphins Swimming Club for the Disabled

Arun Dolphins Swimming Club for the Disabled provides a safe and happy environment for people with disabilities of all ages by helping them to enjoy the benefits that the water can bring.

The club meets every Wednesday at Littlehampton Swimming Pool at 6.30pm for one hour.

Volunteers can be pool helpers who assist and encourage members in the water.

They also need people trained in pool safety who give help if needed.

Dolphins pay for the training which is carried out at the pool, normally on a Sunday.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

