VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Volunteering opportunities for you

Education presenter – RNLI

Education presenters needed to raise awareness of the RNLI and to communicate sea safety messages to young people via young people’s groups at schools and other youth organisations.

Other activities include the use and keeping of up-to-date materials produced by the RNLI for the youth audience, to be aware of developments in sea safety education, seek out own opportunities for talks/presentations, keep records of presentations, provide copies of records to the REO as requested and to attend training offered by the RNLI.

Volunteer hours are flexible and designed to suit individual needs.

Full training, resources and expenses provided.

Transport volunteer – West Sussex Young Carers Family Resource Service

Young carers take on responsibility at home because someone in their family is disabled or has been ill for a long time, experiences mental ill health, or has a problem linked to drugs or alcohol.

Lots of young people want to help and feel proud that they are lending a hand.

But at the same time the impact of these responsibilities may cause difficulties at home, at school and elsewhere.

Using your own car, you will offer door-to-door transport for those young carers who would otherwise be unable to access groups and other activities.

The transport service offers freedom and independence to young people who may be socially and geographically isolated, to help build their self-esteem, self-confidence, and support networks.

Volunteer – Children and Family Centres, WSCC

Children and Family Centres has a variety of volunteering roles for individuals who want to support services provided to local families.

They are particularly interested in parent volunteers who may want to share their skills, access training and explore new career ideas.

They need enthusiastic volunteers to welcome visitors/families to the centre, ensuring they sign in for groups; registering families with the centre; and responding to queries and signposting where necessary.

There are also opportunities in the office, in play and learn groups, sharing creative skills and gathering questions and views from families that attend the centre.

Advisor – Age UK West Sussex

Age UK West Sussex Information and Advice (I&A) service provides information and advice to older people on matters such as welfare benefits, health and social care, housing and local services.

This role involves assisting clients across a wide range of enquiry areas, including benefits and debt, employment, housing, community care, family and personal matters, and consumer problems.

It is an interesting and varied role as the volunteer will be helping to provide information and advice to individual older people and their carers.

