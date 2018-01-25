VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Stop thinking about volunteering and do it!

With hundreds of roles available, suiting a whole range of interests and time commitments, there is no reason not to start your volunteering journey today.

Have a look at the roles below and see more at www.do-it.org.

Members – Littlehampton and District Lions Club

The aim of the Littlehampton and District Lions Club is to help people of all ages who are less fortunate than themselves through a wide variety of fundraising events and some hands on projects.

The club needs to recruit some new members to bolster its membership.

Members would be required to assist at local fundraising events throughout the year – such as fetes, carnivals and Christmas collections.

No experience is required, you just need to have a caring nature and a good sense of humour.

Club meetings take place at The Dragon in Rustington on the first Wednesday of each month (meetings start at 8pm) but other events can take place at any time throughout the year.

Readers, editors and magazine compilers – The Voice of Progress

The Voice of Progress was formed in 1975 and is wholly run and supported by volunteers who produce fortnightly recordings of local news, taken with permission from local newspapers, as well as a talking magazine put together by their very talented and passionate volunteers.

They are looking for more volunteers who would like to join the production team, helping to produce the magazines and news recordings.

You would be joining a very dedicated and enthusiastic team whose aim is to bring news into the homes of those in the visually impaired community.

It is very rewarding and something that listeners really value.

Computer buddy (Arundel) – West Sussex Library Service

Could you help someone learn how to use a computer and learn new skills?

Arundel Library is looking for computer buddies to teach people basic computing skills and how to use the internet on a one-to-one basis.

Duties will include: running training sessions to complete novices to help them get started with computers, including keyboard and mouse skills; and running training sessions to customers who have some experience in ICT, particularly in the areas of email and internet.

If you are able to teach/demonstrate ICT, have good communication and interpersonal skills, and are happy to engage with people of all ages and differing levels of skills, this could be the role for you.

Volunteer – Littlehampton Child Contact Centre

Can you spare one Saturday morning a month?

Volunteers are needed to join the Littlehampton Child Contact Centre team.

The centre is a safe, friendly place where children of separated families can spend time with their non-resident parent.

They meet between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Littlehampton Baptist Church Hall on the first and third Saturday of each month.

Applications are sought from both men and women; two references and a DBS will be required.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

