VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Stop thinking about it and do it – help make a difference in your community

With hundreds of roles available, suiting a whole range of interests and time commitments, there’s no reason not to start your volunteering journey today. Have a look at the roles below and see more at www.do-it.org.

Instructors and committee members - Littlehampton Sea Cadets

Littlehampton Sea Cadets would like to hear from people who are interested in becoming instructors.

You could teach cadets how to sail, powerboat, kayak, windsurf, play football or learn first aid. Volunteers can give whatever time they have available and will receive an induction, training and support.

It is also looking for people to join the committee. There are lots of roles to match different professions, such as helping manage finances and budgets, fundraising for the unit, organising events and building corporate relationships with local businesses.

Volunteer member – Littlehampton and District Lions Club

The aim of the Littlehampton and District Lions Club is to help people of all ages who are less fortunate than themselves through a wide variety of fundraising events and some hands-on projects.

It needs to recruit some new members to bolster its membership. Members would be required to assist at local fundraising events throughout the year such as fetes, carnivals and Christmas collections.

No experience is required, you just need to have a caring nature and a good sense of humour.

Club meetings take place at The Dragon in Rustington on the first Wednesday of each month at 8pm, but other events can take place at any time throughout the year.

Country centre support volunteer – Ferring Country Centre

Ferring Country Centre is looking for volunteers to support clients and customers with learning and physical disabilities, as well as to help with the running of the centre itself.

Departments where volunteers can help include riding therapy unit, cafe, small animal farm, administration and fundraising.

It recognises the value provided by volunteers and aims to ensure their work is enjoyable and rewarding; volunteers can make a significant contribution to the work of the centre.

Applications are welcome from persons who are willing and have the skills to help to support and develop customers to their full potential.

Enabling a fuller life – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care.

One of the residents at St Bridget’s loves Tamla Motown music and would welcome someone to sit with him and share his passion. He also loves wide horizons especially the top of mountains - a little scarce in Sussex but the sea offers a wider view. To get there he would need someone to push his wheelchair.

They are looking for a volunteer who has reliability, clear communication, patience, sensitivity to appreciate that how an idea is presented can be very important, a quiet sense of fun and a calm manner.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

