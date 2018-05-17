VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Now is the perfect time to volunteer

If you’ve been thinking about volunteering, today is the perfect time to do something about it.

Have a look at the roles below or search on www.do-it.org to find a role. There’s something for everyone!

-

Admin support – Look and Sea Centre

Look and Sea aims to provide a first class experience for visitors to and residents of Littlehampton, capitalising on its unique position on the bend of the River Arun.

The centre encompasses a five-storey high viewing tower giving 360-degree views of the river, sea and South Downs, the Littlehampton Experience heritage exhibition offering an educational service for all, and the restaurant with its fine food.

It is looking for volunteers to assist the centre manager with administration tasks such as filing, taking bookings for functions, dealing with emails and answering the phone.

It is looking for people to cover at least one session per week, either a morning or afternoon, but can be really flexible.

-

Magazine compiler – Sussex Coast Talking News

Sussex Coast Talking News was formed in 1975 and is wholly run and supported by volunteers.

It produces fortnightly recordings of local news, taken with permission from local newspapers, and also a talking magazine.

It is looking for volunteers who would like to join the production team, producing a magazine for inclusion in the recordings. The magazine runs to about 35 minutes and the packages are very varied and diverse.

The volunteers would be self-sufficient, preparing, producing and recording their magazines but there would always be a very friendly team who will help and support with the production.

-

Education presenter – RNLI

Education presenters are needed to raise awareness of the RNLI and to communicate sea safety messages to young people via groups at schools and other youth organisations.

Other activities include the use and keeping of up to date materials produced by the RNLI for the youth audience, to be aware of developments in sea safety education, seeking out opportunities for talks and presentations, keeping records of presentations, providing copies of records to the REO as requested and to attend training offered by the RNLI.

Volunteer hours are flexible and designed to suit individual needs. Full training, resources and expenses provided.

-

Volunteer Trustee – Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur

Home-Start is a voluntary organisation in which volunteers offer regular support, friendship and practical help to young families under stress in their own homes helping to prevent family crisis and breakdown.

The board of trustees is responsible for leading the strategic direction, ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and maintaining the performance and quality of the scheme.

The board is also responsible for the scheme’s property, financial management, security, good governance, the promotion of Home-Start and for employing staff.

Their job is to ensure that the resources of the scheme are used effectively.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

