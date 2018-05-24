VOLUNTEER COLUMN: New ways to lend a hand every week

There are new volunteer opportunities added to the do-it website weekly, so if you haven’t looked on there recently you might be missing your perfect role.

Go to www.do-it.org and search using your postcode.

-

Sporting activity coordinator and management committee member – Arundel Youth Club

Arundel Youth Club aims to provide social and education experiences for young people aged eight to 18 years of age.

It is looking for someone to coordinate, plan and deliver a varied and inspirational range of sporting activities for during the Tuesday night youth club sessions.

It is also looking for someone to join the friendly and dedicated management committee to help provide opportunities for young people. It would specifically like someone with fundraising skills that can help them to raise funds to support and develop the club further.

-

Volunteer driver – Cancer United

Cancer United is a community support group for anyone whose lives have been affected by cancer, whether patients or their family or friends. It is there to help people whenever they need from diagnosis onwards, providing a place to share information and get help and advice about treatment options and coping with treatment.

It needs volunteer drivers who have hours to spare during the day or evening, to commit to driving the members of Cancer United and CU Fitter wherever they might need to go, as well as time to help keep the vehicles clean.

-

Home visitor – Blind Veterans UK

Blind Veterans UK is looking for a mature volunteer to visit a veteran in Littlehampton.

Having joined the Royal Navy in 1943, he had an interesting time in the military, serving the North Atlantic and Arctic convoys, the D-Day landings and the Mediterranean.

Before losing his sight, he enjoyed gardening and even built his own house. Now in his 90s, he spends his time listening to TV and audiobooks, and enjoys walking in the countryside.

A widower, he has expressed that he can feel lonely, so would benefit hugely from a friendly volunteer who could visit him in his home and brighten his day.

By providing regular companionship, social interaction and building a positive one-to-one relationship you can help to reduce the effects of isolation so commonly experienced by veterans.

-

Instructors and committee members – Littlehampton Sea Cadets

Littlehampton Sea Cadets would like to hear from people who are interested in becoming instructors. You could teach cadets how to sail, powerboat, kayak, windsurf, play football or learn first aid.

Volunteers can give whatever time they have available and will receive an induction, training and support.

There are also opportunities to join the committee. There are lots of roles to match different professions, such as helping manage finances and budgets, fundraising for the unit, organising events and building corporate relationships with local businesses.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

