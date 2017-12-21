VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Merry Christmas from Volunteer Now!

Volunteer Now! would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and to thank all of the amazing volunteers that have given some of their time to help our local organisations in 2017.

If you would like to find out about volunteering in 2018, make sure you check out all of the available roles on www.do-it.org.

Volunteer guide – Look and Sea Centre

Look and Sea aims to provide a first class experience for visitors to, and residents of, Littlehampton.

It is looking for adults of any age who are interested in assisting with school visits and children’s holiday workshops or acting as a guide for the Littlehampton Experience heritage exhibition.

Volunteers may offer as little or as much help as they wish and this can vary from time to time according to their personal wishes.

If local history and helping people interests you, then volunteering at the Look and Sea Centre would be an ideal choice.

Museum steward – Arundel Museum Society

Arundel Museum exists to acquire, conserve and display objects related to Arundel’s history and heritage.

It is looking for volunteers to act as stewards both at front of house and in the museum.

Tasks might include: meeting and greeting members of the public, dealing with tourist information enquiries, taking money for admissions and items sold in the shop, giving information with regard to the exhibits and answering any other questions visitors may have.

Receptionist skills would be useful and you must enjoy meeting people; an interest in local history would also be an advantage.

Trustee – The West Sussex Mediation Service

The West Sussex Mediation Service mediates for neighbours or families in dispute – i.e. noisy or inconsiderate neighbours, boundary/hedge disputes, problems with parking, ball games, pets, rubbish and disagreements over shared driveways.

It is looking for people to work with a team of trustees who form part of the management committee.

They are responsible for the running of the organisation, a registered charity that has been in existence since 2000.

The service is looking for trustees who are good networkers, good team players and who have skills and expertise in areas such as finance, business planning, funding/fundraising or human resources.

Education presenter – RNLI

Education presenters needed to raise awareness of the RNLI and to communicate sea safety messages to young people via young people’s groups at schools and other youth organisations.

Other activities include using and keeping up-to-date materials produced by the RNLI for the youth audience; being aware of developments in sea safety education; seeking out own opportunities for talks/presentations; keeping records of presentations; and attending training offered by the RNLI.

Volunteer hours are flexible and designed to suit individual needs.

Full training, resources and expenses provided.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk