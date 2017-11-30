VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Help needed across the community

There are lots of volunteer roles that need filling in the area – why not start volunteering and find out what a difference you can make?

If none of the opportunities below interest you, search using your postcode at www.do-it.org and find one that does!

-

Receptionist/admin assistant – Arun Counselling Centre

Arun Counselling Centre offers open-ended counselling (clients can be seen for up to three years) presenting with depression, anxiety states, phobias and/or bereavement issues.

They have 24 volunteer counsellors supervised in groups of four by experienced and qualified supervisors overseen by the clinical director/head of service.

They are looking for volunteers to manage incoming telephone calls and messages, recording information, liaising with all ACC personnel, updating information on computer and taking referrals from new clients.

You will need good communication skills and at least basic computer skills, and be able to adhere to client confidentiality.

-

Citizen advocate – Impact Initiatives

Citizen advocates are required to develop a long-term partnership with a person with a learning disability and speak up for them.

An advocacy partner is a person with a learning disability who is at risk of having choices, wishes and decisions ignored, and who needs help in making them known and making sure they are responded to

A citizen advocate is a person who volunteers to speak up for and support an advocacy partner and is not paid to do so.

The ideal person for this role will have good communication skills, be non-judgemental and understanding of confidentiality, have the time to meet his/her partner on a regular basis and be able to cope with potentially stressful situations.

-

Shop assistant (Rustington and Littlehampton) – Link to Hope

Link to Hope is a Christian charity based in Worthing, established since 1991, which rebuilds lives and communities in Eastern Europe through social care and education projects.

They are looking for volunteers to work as part of a warm welcoming team in their shops in Rustington and Littlehampton.

There are a number of roles within the shop, so whether you have budding creative skills for displaying and making up outfits, or have a passion for books, music or china, preparing and merchandising all types of stock as well as serving and talking to customers, it all goes towards their overall goals of raising funds. They would love you to come and join the team and give them a hand.

-

Community companion – St Barnabas House Hospice

St Barnabas House community companions are volunteers who provide social and practical support to patients and their carers.

They offer befriending, sitting or practical support to patients and carers in their own homes to encourage and support independent living, which in turn leads to increased wellbeing.

St Barnabas House will provide you with full training covering the principles of palliative care, moving and handling, lone worker training, supervision, boundaries, data protection, confidentiality and safeguarding.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk