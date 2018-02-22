VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Give something back to the community

There are lots of volunteer roles that need filling in your local area, why not start volunteering and find out what a difference you can make!

If none of the opportunities below interest you, search using your postcode at www.do-it.org and find one that does!

-

Social fundraiser (Littlehampton) – Guide Dogs

The Guide Dogs charity provides guide dogs and rehabilitation services for blind and partially sighted people to enable them to make the best use of their mobility.

This role can be as exciting as you want to make it!

Primarily you will be assisting the local fundraising team in promoting and taking part in a variety of activities to raise money for Guide Dogs.

If you are particularly enthusiastic and want to organise your own ‘stand-alone’ or ‘challenge’ events to raise money, they are happy to help support this.

Tasks might include: street collections on flag days, helping on information and merchandise stalls at local events such as fetes and taking collection boxes or envelopes to local businesses.

-

Social club volunteer – Rustington Platinum Social Club

Rustington Platinum is the over 60s club.

The aim is to offer programmes devoted to physical, social and emotional wellbeing of the older adults in the community.

They provide weekly fitness and social activities to widen social contact with people of the same generation by offering and involving the group in physical activities within their capacity.

At the moment, the social part of the club meets once a week on Thursday for four hours for Scrabble, card and board games, knitting, crochet or just a chat.

The role will involve: helping to set up at the start and tidy up at the end of the session, preparing and serving drinks and refreshments, and cleaning the cups and plates.

-

Sporting activity coordinator and management committee member (fundraising) – Arundel Youth Club

Arundel Youth Club aims to provide social and education experiences for young people aged eight to 18 years of age.

They are looking for someone to coordinate, plan and deliver a varied and inspirational range of sporting activities for young people during the Tuesday night youth club sessions.

They are also looking for someone to join the friendly and dedicated management committee to help provide opportunities for young people.

They would specifically like someone with fundraising skills that can help them to raise funds to support and develop the club further.

-

Reading buddies – Arundel C of E School

Arundel C of E School would greatly appreciate help from adults from the local community, able to come into school and help children with reading.

Adult volunteer reading buddies will be paired with children at the school, and work with them to develop their reading.

The children read aloud and their reading buddy can help them relate to new words or concepts, instilling a love of books which is hoped will stay with the children throughout their lives.

Time commitment to carry out this valuable task can be negotiable.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

