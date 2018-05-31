VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Celebrating Volunteers’ Week

It’s the start of Volunteers’ Week tomorrow, which runs from June 1 to 7, and Volunteer Now! would like to take the opportunity to thank all of the wonderful volunteers who give up their time to help local organisations.

You’re all amazing! Would you like to join them? Check out the roles below and find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Transport volunteer – West Sussex Young Carers Family Resource Service

Young carers take on responsibility at home because someone in their family is disabled or has been ill for a long time, experiences mental ill health, or has a problem linked to drugs or alcohol.

Lots of young people want to help and feel proud that they are lending a hand, but at the same time the impact of these responsibilities may cause difficulties at home, at school and elsewhere.

Using your own car, you will offer door-to-door transport for those young carers who would otherwise be unable to access groups and other activities.

The transport service offers freedom and independence to young people who may be socially and geographically isolated, to help build their self-esteem, self-confidence, and support networks.

-

Animal helpline volunteer – Wadars

Wadars works towards the rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife, and the rescue and rehoming of domestic animals. Every year it rehomes more than 500 cats, dogs and other companion animals, and rescues and releases more than 2,000 wild creatures back to their natural environment.

It often receives more than 50 calls a day from members of the public reporting animals in need of rescue or assistance and it requires volunteers to help man the switchboard each day and also to greet visitors.

You will be the first point of call for visitors to the centre and answering the phone to a whole range of different people and gathering as much information as possible.

-

Social club volunteer – Rustington Platinum Social Club

Rustington Platinum is the over-60s club – the aim is to offer programmes devoted to physical, social and emotional wellbeing of the older adults in the community.

It provides weekly fitness and social activities to widen social contact with people of the same generation by offering and involving the group in physical activities within their capacity.

The social part of the club meets on Thursdays for four hours for scrabble, card and board games, knitting, crochet or just a chat.

The role will involve helping to set up at the start and tidy up at the end of the session, preparing and serving drinks and refreshments, and cleaning the cups and plates.

-

Admin support – Look and Sea Centre

Look and Sea aims to provide a first class experience for visitors to and residents of Littlehampton, capitalising on its unique position on the bend of the River Arun.

It is looking for volunteers to assist the centre manager with administration tasks such as filing, taking bookings for functions, dealing with emails and answering the phone.

It is looking for people to cover at least one session per week, either a morning or afternoon, but can be really flexible.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

