ST BARNABAS: Show your support for appeal and help hospice provide care over Christmas

You may have recently received our St Barnabas House Christmas Appeal which we send out every December to households in the local area.

The appeal contains a letter, which this year is from Sue Metters, one of our ward team leaders.

Sue talks about the care we provide for the patients and families we care for over the Christmas period.

We always make every effort to ensure those who wish to be at home with their families over Christmas can be, but sometimes this isn’t possible.

Our staff always do their best to make Christmas as memorable as possible for those who are staying with us, including patients’ families.

This year’s appeal includes a wonderful heartfelt letter from Chloe, whose husband Ben was cared for by St Barnabas House last year.

Chloe talks about how much easier their last few days together were made by the care and attention she and Ben received from everyone they came into contact with during their time at the hospice.

The appeal pack also contains a paperchain decoration, onto which we ask supporters to write a message of goodwill.

The paperchains we receive back are then displayed in our in-patient unit for families, staff and volunteers to read throughout the festive season.

I would like to say a big thank you to everyone supporting the appeal.

By doing so you will be help us to provide care to the patients and families we care for over the Christmas period.

If you would like to read Chloe and Ben’s story or make a donation to our Christmas Appeal, please visit www.stbh.org.uk/christmasappeal2017