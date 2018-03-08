ST BARNABAS: Raising awareness of kidney disease

Did you know today is World Kidney Day, an annual global awareness and education event which takes place in March every year?

The aim of World Kidney Day is to draw public attention to the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to help protect the kidneys, the risks for developing kidney disease and the impact it has on people.

I would like to take the opportunity to tell you about the support provided by our renal supportive care service which provides specialist care for those with advanced kidney disease (often called end stage renal failure).

We introduced the service back in 2016 as part of a pioneering step made by the hospice to provide specialist care and support for more patients with other end-stage conditions, in addition to our core cancer services.

Sue Gildersleve, our renal supportive care nurse specialist, provides dedicated support for patients by offering advice and support to protect remaining renal function, managing symptoms and plans for the future, as well as providing both psychological and emotional support.

She works closely alongside the palliative care doctors and nurses here at St Barnabas House, the renal team at Worthing Hospital and local GPs to support renal patients who are thought to be in the final year of life.

Referrals will normally be made by one of the renal team at the hospital, or by a GP, but any healthcare professional can refer to the service.

Following referral to the service, patients will meet the renal supportive care nurse when they will have the opportunity to discuss how the illness is affecting their lives and talk about plans for their future.

If you would like to find out more about our renal supportive care service, please visit www.stbh.org.uk/renal or for more information about World Kidney Day visit www.worldkidneyday.co.uk

