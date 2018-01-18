ST BARNABAS: Donations during Light Up a Life and Christmas appeals lead to record totals

I would like to start this week’s column by saying a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made a donation to St Barnabas House through either Light Up a Life or our Christmas Appeal during 2017.

Our Light Up a Life remembrance services on Monday, December 11, were well attended with a combined 1,300 people going to the events.

The generosity of those who made a donation to the appeal has helped us to raise an incredible £36,679.82, the most we have ever raised through Light Up a Life and more than enough to pay for two full days of all the care we provide.

Thank you so much for your support.

Similarly, our Christmas Appeal also raised a record total as your donations helped us to raise a fantastic £25,385.60, enough to pay for nearly three full days of the care provided by our 20-bed in-patient unit.

The money donated through the appeals will go directly towards providing our vital hospice care services for local people, both at the hospice itself and out in the local community.

Remember, you can support us by making a donation throughout the year.

If you would like to make a single or regular donation to St Barnabas House please visit www.stbh.org.uk/donate for more details.

Another great way to support us regularly by giving just a small amount is by signing up for our lottery.

For just £1 a week you could win one of 23 cash prizes, including our top prize of £1,000!

You can find out more about our St Barnabas House lottery or register to take part today at www.stbh.org.uk/lottery

Thank you for your support.

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.