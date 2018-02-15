ST BARNABAS: Development of our new therapy team

At St Barnabas House the wellbeing of the patients we care for is always at the heart of our service.

We use the word wellbeing to describe rehabilitative palliative care, which enables patients to maximise their physical and mental wellbeing.

During 2017 we developed a new therapy team who support our patients to improve or enhance their physical health and quality of life.

The therapy team supports patients across all our services, including the in-patient unit, day hospice, outpatients and in their own homes.

The team is led by Debbie South, our therapy and support team lead.

She has been working alongside Andy Burt, our director of adult nursing, to review our day service offering.

The team includes two physiotherapists, who support patients through exercise, fatigue management and psychological support, allowing them to be mobile and improve or maintain their quality of life.

We also have an occupational therapist who provides holistic assessments for patients on how they manage their daily activities, such as getting out of bed or getting in and out of the bath.

Solving difficulties with the person can increase their sense of wellbeing and purpose, be it through providing a piece of equipment or helping a patient to achieve their wishes.

Our therapy technician supports our physiotherapists and occupational therapists, running a respiratory exercise class every Monday and a wellbeing exercise group every Thursday, as well as one-to-one sessions.

The longest serving members of the team, our complementary therapists, provide a range of therapies such as aromatherapy, massage, reflexology, reiki, Indian head massage, creative visualisation and relaxation.

---

Worthing FA Cup heroes of 1982 to reunite and raise money for St Barnabas House hospice in memory of the late, great Steve Piper.

Golf club bridge drive helps Hospice at Home

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.