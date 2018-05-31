ST BARNABAS: Celebrate 45 years of St Barnabas House at summer charity golf day

We are excited to be holding our inaugural charity golf day at Ham Manor Golf Club in Angmering on Thursday, July 19, to celebrate 45 years since St Barnabas House first opened its doors in 1973.

The day will start at 9am with registration, bacon rolls, tea and coffee and the 18-hole competition on Ham Manor’s beautiful parkland golf course will tee-off at 11am.

There will also be longest drive, nearest the pin and putting competitions taking place on the day, ensuring everyone has a chance of winning.

After the golfing has concluded, teams will enjoy a delicious two-course meal in the Grade II listed manor house, as well as a raffle and auction with proceeds to St Barnabas House.

The cost for a team of four is £340.

To reserve your team’s place, please call us on 01903 254777, email: fundraising@stbh.org.uk or download and fill in a registration form at www.stbh.org.uk/golf-day.

Places are limited and registration will close at the end of June, so sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

In addition to teams, we are also looking for companies to sponsor a hole or provide raffle and auction prizes.

Please contact us if you can help.

We would like to thank Ham Manor Golf Club and the captains, Jim Miller and Jill Howell, for choosing us as their charity of the year, as well as Ian Jaggard and Kevin Buck MBE who have both kindly given up their time to help on the committee.

