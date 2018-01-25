SIR PETER BOTTOMLEY: Our thanks for good doctors

We know who should take most responsibility for helping us to avoid illness and other conditions. It is we ourselves who can influence how we live, what we drink and eat, if we gain protection by innoculation and vaccination and whether we develop an addiction.

Clinicians including nurses and doctors with the professions that also serve in our health service, in Worthing West and nationally, the support staff in offices and in the wards and maintenance rooms, together cure as many as possible as often as possible and they give care when cure is not possible.

The responsibilities for diagnosis are great.

This week, two conditions have been brought to my attention by constituents.

New treatments are approved by NICE, the expert process that tries to bring forward what works and to cut out useless procedures.

Lipoedema, if my spelling was right, did not bring a result on the NICE search site so there is work to be done as we try to bring hope and effective relief to sufferers.

The other condition was described to me as not curable yet but it can be managed if there is the right diagnosis and a doctor willing to listen.

One of my closest friends has been at Worthing Hospital where everyone has been trying to bring life to a loved spouse.

I am proud of the community effort, greatly aided by the Herald and Gazette local newspapers, to save our local emergency and intensive care service.

Worthing Hospital recently saw its busiest festive season on record.

Its dedicated staff provided exceptional care to an unprecedented number of patients. Their efforts are appreciated every day.

I admire the openness I have experienced with doctors.

Many years ago, a constituent told me about an operation that had gone wrong.

I knew the surgeon so I spoke with him.

He confirmed the report and said he would again tell the patient all that could be done to cope with the consequences.

It could not reverse them all. This clarity was what was sought, not compensation, not denial or delay. I admired them both.

While others including clinicians discuss the law on street drugs and on possible over-reliance on prescriptions,

I have a growing concern whether inadequate care is being given to people trying to come off opiates.

Again, the expertise amongst local family doctors assists me in my attempts to help.

This Wednesday is another of my blood donation days.

I shall be tested in case I am suitable for giving platelets.

Once I was one stage away from becoming an Anthony Nolan bone marrow donor, before a more suitable match was identified.

Next week I shall attend a special meeting to encourage Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic (BAME) donations.

BAME patients can have particular needs

We can raise our awareness and help.

Away from medical topics, I had a great time a few days ago with Levi Roots.

He spoke inspirationally and simply about his upbringing and his advice.

There are many great role models.

I am lucky to meet them in the constituency and nationally.

Health and happiness comes from all around us.

