Save our Littlehampton trees from the chop

First off, my sincere thanks to those readers who have made direct contact with me both over the internet and on the High Street offering their support to my efforts in saving the lone oak tree in Selborne Road.

If they all object to its felling either by letter or over the council’s website, then there is a fair chance that they, as ratepayers, will be listened to and heard.

While I accept there may often be a genuine reason for felling a tree, the woodman should not be the first port of call.

Remember, this is not simply a local issue it is an environmental issue that affects every living thing on our very much ill-used planet and not just those who have a direct contact with the tree’s mighty spread.

I really do not understand how trees can be cut down and destroyed for often the most frivolous of reasons and why the voices of many politicians and almost every environmentalist are not heeded.

Trees are the life blood of every thing that lives, breathes, walks or crawls and without them the planet would simply die.

No other way to say it, for every one we save we make a difference so, please go to it, you are in the majority, you are rate payers and we, supposedly, live in a democracy where the voice and will of the majority will be heard, so don’t whisper, SHOUT it out for the last tree standing in Selborne Road, the great British and iconic oak tree, leave it be!

THERE has been considerable social media speculation as to the contents of the yellow lorries which, seemingly, constantly pump sewage from and an underground chamber at the sea end of Pier Road.

Fully loaded they trundle off to the sewage station near the leisure centre where, apparently, it is discharged into the main system there.

The whisper is that it is collecting effluent from the west side of the river which cannot be pumped to the station direct because of a major fault in the pipe that runs under the Arun.

If the level within that chamber is allowed to rise then it could, and probably would, leak into the river and hence into the sea and bang would go our blue flag.

UNBELIEVABLE that a third of the fruit and veg produced is deemed unsellable and dumped because it is ‘ugly’. How can you possibly have an ugly swede or strawberry?

My friend gave me a bunch of carrots from his garden, they were oddly shaped, some quite amusingly so, but they scrubbed up well and raw were the sweetest of veg you will ever eat!

