Palliative care courses offered at St Barnabas House

As we enter into September, many of you will be thinking about the new academic year, as will our education team at St Barnabas House.

Not many people know we have an education department at the hospice, delivering training for our own staff as well as health and social care professionals involved in palliative care in hospitals, care and nursing homes and in people’s own homes across our community.

Our education team delivers more than 80 courses and study days every year covering varied topics, from symptom management, spirituality and creative arts to advance care planning.

We are very proud to deliver the ‘end of life: principles of care’ module for the University of Brighton and we hold an annual summer school for young adults (aged 16 to 19) interested in a career in health or social care.

Courses are delivered in different formats, from short lunchtime sessions through to full ten-day modules for first and master’s degrees.

Last year we held successful study days about caring for people with cancer, heart, renal and liver failure and dementia. Those will continue this year as we introduce a new course exploring frailty in end-of-life care.

We work closely with other hospices, NHS trusts, NHS Health Education England and the NHS Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group, bringing together healthcare professionals from across various settings.

The education team’s motto is ‘sharing knowledge and learning together’ which I think sums up the role of St Barnabas in sharing our knowledge of palliative and end-of-life care to reach more people in our community.

