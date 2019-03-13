No Smoking Day 2019: Free stop smoking service can help you make a fresh start

Today is the day for a fresh start as the country marks national No Smoking Day.

Thousands of people across the country are beginning their smoke-free journey this week and you can join them.

Today (March 13) is national No Smoking Day

There is a free and friendly stop smoking service available across the county that can help you every step of the way.

One person who has seen how smoke-free services can help everyone is Cath.

Cath was a smoker for 50 years.

Shortly after being diagnosed with lung problems, Cath ended up in hospital.

Her son’s friend introduced her to the NHS Stop Smoking Service team who were able to help her quit, and she has been smoke-free since.

Quitting smoking is the biggest thing you can do to improve your health, but many smokers who want to quit aren’t sure about the best way to go about it.

You are four times more likely to be a successful quitter if you have professional support from an advisor, compared to trying alone.

In West Sussex you can get NHS stop smoking support at most GP practices and pharmacies.

If you would like to attempt to quit at your GP surgery or at a participating pharmacy, either phone or drop in to book an appointment to talk to the trained advisor.

They will offer you free one-to-one support for six weeks and will arrange for you to have a stop smoking product for 12 weeks for the cost of a prescription – or free if you don’t pay prescription charges.

But don’t worry if you missed out today, A NHS professionals across our area are encouraging everyone that it doesn’t matter when you take the first step towards quitting smoking, just doing it is important.

Find out more online – www.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/smoking/services-for-west-sussex

---

