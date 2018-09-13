New film celebrating 70 years of the NHS to premiere in Worthing

A new film which shares the stories of people from across Coastal West Sussex celebrating the NHS at 70 will be premiered in Worthing this month.

The locally-made film showcases people from across the area who have also turned – or are turning – 70 this year.

The film will premiere at the Coastal West Sussex CCG's meeting on Tuesday, September 25, at Field Place in Worthing

They tell their stories and how the NHS has helped to shape their lives and supported them and their loved ones.

Its first screening will be at the annual general meeting of NHS Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group on Tuesday, September 25, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm in The Barn at Field Place in Worthing.

It comes two months after the NHS celebrated its 70th birthday across the country and aims to continue the celebrations.

Within the film, local people reflect on the support they’ve had for physical and mental health, the local teams providing excellent care, and send their messages to the NHS staff working in Coastal West Sussex.

You can join the premiere and be part of the local screening – sign up to attend the meeting on the CCG’s website – www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk/agm

The meeting will also be an opportunity to look back on the achievements and challenges for the CCG in 2017-18, as well as look at how we are working now and our plans for the future.

The CCG’s Annual Report 2017/18 sets out in more detail the organisation’s work over the last 12 months along with detailed accounts, and both will be formally presented at the meeting.

2017-18 was a difficult and challenging year for the CCG but it was also a year of achievement, with progress in terms of our plans to integrate health and care services for our local population, the development of our Local Community Networks, and our work with our providers.

In addition to the formal meeting, there will also be a marketplace event from 4pm where you will be able to meet our teams, find out more about the plans for local health services, and ask any questions you may have.

There will be the opportunity to find out more about new evening and weekend GP appointments which start in October, plans for urgent treatment centres, how we are supporting people to get the best possible medicines and how we are increasing the number of people with dementia receiving a formal diagnosis.

We hope that you will be able to join us to watch our new film, celebrate our fantastic residents who are also turning 70, and get involved in our plans to further improve local health and care services.

