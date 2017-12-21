MAYOR’S MOMENT: Wishing you a Merry Christmas

In the last week I have been rushed off my feet with meetings, events to attend and of course, like many of you, the preparations for the coming of Christmas.

My first engagement was on Wednesday afternoon as one of the panel in the town centre to judge the best dressed window competition.

Jones & Co won the best dressed window competition

It was evident some had really gone all out to ensure their windows were warm, inviting and seasonal, and this really does help draw customers into a shop.

With so many to choose from it was no easy decision but finally myself and the rest of the judges agreed the winner to be Jones & Co salon.

Being a relatively new business to the town it was great to see them win in their first year here.

Friday I was in Wick for the St Barnabas House shop’s Christmas Jumper Day and to draw their Christmas raffle,

Curtain Up!

Staff and volunteers were all in the festive mood, entertaining shoppers with Christmas songs and showing off their Christmas jumpers.

I joined in with my own jumper, which I had made specially for this year with the words ‘I’m having a very Mayor-ry Christmas!’ emblazoned across the front.

On the way home I couldn’t resist walking past Highdown Drive to look at their impressive Christmas light display which they are doing this year in aid of Cystic Fibrosis, which was chosen by a local family.

If you’ve not yet been to have a look I recommend you do and remember to give a donation as it does take a lot of work to do this.

That evening I attended the Edwin James Festival Choir’s Winter Wonderland concert at St James Church.

How this group manages to put on so many different shows each year astonishes me and every time I attend you can see how much they are enjoying it and how much the audience are too.

This concert had a wonderful mix of traditional carols and Christmas songs including, of course audience participation.

There were also poems read and a section on songs on the theme of teddies to complement their teddy bear tombola.

I particularly liked their lyrically reworked rendition of Hello Dolly to Hello Santa.

During the reading of A Visit from St Nicholas, read by Pat Franklin and Janet Yeates, I did get a knowing smile and look from one of the choir when they spotted me mouthing the words along – as it’s my favourite Christmas poem I know it off by heart.

I’d like to thank all the Edwin James Festival Choir for a wonderful evening and getting all of us in attendance truly in the seasonal spirit.

Come Saturday, as I had already made plans for most of the day, I just managed to squeeze in a visit to the artisan market to judge the most festive stall.

With so many making a great effort it was a hard choice to make but finally I decided on A Chip Off The Block who create wonderful gifts and decorative items from wood.

The last of the Christmas artisan markets is this weekend in town, so don’t miss out.

With Christmas almost here, Mayor’s Moment will not appear in the Gazette for the next two weeks, but I will continue to update my Facebook page with any events I have attended and will update you all in my first column of 2018!

With the new year in mind and you all knowing how much I love live theatre I am delighted to be able to announce that tickets are now on sale for Curtain Up!, a charity gala review show at the Windmill Theatre on March 3 in aid of my mayoral fund.

Tickets are £15 and can be booked by calling 01903 730775.

This show showcases local users of the theatre coming together to entertain and promises to be a brilliant night.

I would very much like to take this opportunity to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.