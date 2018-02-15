MAYOR’S MOMENT: What a flippin’ good time!

On Tuesday this week I spent a little time with the members of the Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association who were doing various tasks which, although not the most glamorous, are part of the essential work involved in keeping this attraction open.

Everything from paperwork, littler picking, oiling, checking the tracks to even a bit of building was being done.

Bognor Regis councillor Martin Smith, chairman of Rustington Parish Council Jamie Bennett, Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper and Littlehampton councillors Tracey Baker and Daniel Purchese SUS-180213-152310001

I’m never one to shy away from rolling my sleeves up and lending a hand, so asked how I could help and they soon had me greasing up the wheels on the turnstile.

It’s been really nice getting to know the various people involved in this group and, who knows, if I’m good they might soon let me fulfil a lifelong ambition.

Come Thursday I was pleased to welcome Fr Roger Caswell to the mayor’s parlour at the Manor House to discuss arranging a civic service for me near the end of my year as mayor.

For me this is not about me being mayor but about thanking the individuals, groups and business who work hard to make this town a great place to live.

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper with Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society members Josie Wenham, Venetta Rose and Meg Attrill

More details will be following soon, but please pop May 6 in your dairies should you wish to come as the service will be open to all.

Finally the weekend was upon us and it was once again time for the annual Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics!

This really is such a light-hearted, silly event and those taking part will tell you it’s a lot of fun too!

The event, arranged by the Littlehampton Town Council, saw 18 teams taking part this year – the most it has ever had so far in its ten-year history.

Staci Mendoza of LOCA

Many had dressed up, including the Edwin James Festival Choir who even had a pantomime cow.

The Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts came out in force waving flags and paraded through the town as pirates, and even Hampton the Hedgehog made an appearance!

The event started off with pancake curling and this followed by a pancake relay.

Before the final event councillors James Walsh, Ian Buckland and I took to the arena representing the past, present and future mayors of Littlehampton to demonstrate the next event, a mayor’s pancake flip-off – I’ve been very careful with my wording for that!

The crowd were gathered but I was beaten by both my contenders – I guess I’m just better designed for eating pancakes then being sporty with them.

Finally all had tossed their last pancake and the results were in with Spirit FM taking bronze, All Saint’s Wick winning silver and Safe in Sussex getting the gold!

Every single group involved did amazingly and it was the taking part, having some fun and raising a few pounds for charity which made everyone winners.

I was also pleased as councillors from Littlehampton Town Council, Bognor Regis Town Council and even the chairman of Rustington Parish Council had formed a team, and the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society had a team too – each collecting sponsorship towards my mayoral fund.

This, along with the bucket collection Tyndall Jones had organised, has raised more than £350!

Despite a small amount of rain I think everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and if you didn’t take part this year, don’t miss out next year.

