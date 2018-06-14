MAYOR’S MOMENT: Summer concert, beer and sausages

The start of my week was quite quiet, I had the usual collection of meetings and spent time preparing for the year ahead but it wasn’t until the weekend that I had any engagements to attend.

The first was Friday evening and I had been invited by the members of the Arun East U3A Con Brio Choir, for their summer concert at The Woodlands Centre in Rustington.

Billy and his husband, Chris, with Arleta Pester at the Beer and Sausage Festival at the Steam Packet

Having met with the Littlehampton U3A only a few weeks ago I was aware that this group do lots of different things and, as those of you who know me know, I like a good choir, so was delighted to attend this.

The concert had the perfect mix of music, the first half included It’s a Lovely Day Today, a wonderful rendition of A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square and a medley from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

After the interval we were entertained with a selection on a more spiritual theme including Yesterday Once More, Amazing Grace and World in Union, as well as poems both written and performed by one of their members, Maggie, I Feel Pretty performed by the trio Jill, Mary and Ronnie who were outstanding, and a sketch by Bob and Gerry as Nelson and Hardy which was wonderfully witty and comically politically incorrect.

If you see this group advertising shows in the future do not miss out, as they are not only incredibly talented and hardworking, but are also very warm, welcoming and fun. If you are interested in getting involved in the Arun East U3A, visit their website for more details.

On Saturday morning I was in East Preston to assist with the judging of the East Preston Festival Carnival. This year the theme was countries that are taking part in the World Cup and it was lovely to see so many different groups of all ages taking part.

There was also a selection of vintage vehicles transporting the festival prince and princess, and local dignitaries, as well as a vintage fire truck from Littlehampton, with musical accompaniment provided by some of our local youth bands.

Congratulations to all the prize winners and everyone that took part – I hope everyone enjoyed themselves and lots was collected in their street collection.

Following the carnival, I hotfooted it back to Littlehampton to the Steam Packet for their Beer and Sausage Festival, celebrating five years since Arleta and Mark Pester took on this venue.

The last time I was in the Steam Packet was back when I used to host karaoke in the town and was extremely surprised by the amount the venue has changed.

The main bar area is now much larger and more welcoming but has kept a traditional charm. It has much more dining space both inside and out with a lovely veranda area.

Outside, a selection of 12 different freshly homemade sausages were being cooked to order on the barbecue including old English, northern Thai, Mazurska BBQ, and wild boar. Many patrons, including myself, were trying more than just the one as each was very different and packed full of flavour.

It was a lovely welcome from Arleta, Mark and their team, and good to hear their enthusiasm for not only their own business but also for the town.

Thank you for a lovely afternoon!

