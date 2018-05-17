MAYOR’S MOMENT: Marking the anniversary occasion

With the weather at the start of the week still being favourable, it was nice to have something to attend with summer feeling about its theme, a diamond anniversary tea of the Littlehampton and District Flower Club.

The event was being held at the Parkside Evangelical Church Hall, St Floras Road, and was well attended by members and the committee.

With tables decorated with flowers, the celebrations began with a performance by the Melodians choir, who I thoroughly enjoyed listening to and joining along with, especially musical numbers from My Fair Lady.

This was followed by cutting of an anniversary cake made by one of the members and speeches, a glass of champagne, tea and refreshments.

The group are very welcoming to ladies and gentlemen of all ages and I plan to get in touch in the coming weeks to attend one of their sessions myself to get some tips on flower arranging.

Happy anniversary to them and I wish them well for what I am sure will be a long future.

The following evening I was at the Millennium Chamber at the town council which had been hired by the civic society for its annual general meeting.

The meeting began with a talk on the national parks which was very interesting and informative. Following this, the usual business of the meeting commenced, reflecting over achievements of the previous year and election of the committee.

Hot off the press the civic society’s yearly magazine had been delivered just in time for the meeting and copies were circulated. The magazine is now on sale and includes articles by locals including Tyndall Jones and Chris Adam Smith.

On Friday morning I found myself with Clare Louise, owner of Clarified Extensions and Beauty.

I’ve met with Clare a few times in the past at events in Wick but this time it was to open and celebrate the relocation of her business to her new premises above Littlehampton Shopmobility in the town centre. I was extremely impressed with the finish of her new salon, knowing that she had only two weeks in which to give it a complete makeover.

With a fresh contemporary style, this business looks ready for a wonderful future ahead of itself and I am sure will become a much loved business in Littlehampton.

Well done Clare Louise and good luck with your new venture.

