MAYOR’S MOMENT: Happy new year!

I hope you all had a great Christmas and new year, and, after a two-week break from writing in the Gazette, it is good to be back.

Over the festive period it was wonderful to meet with so many of you and participate in many different seasonal events.

Candles which were lit to mark a wish for the new year

Now, with the decorations packed away, we can look forward to an exciting year ahead.

With spring just around the corner, many groups and individuals are in the process of planning events to mark things such as the Easter holidays, and I myself am organising a fundraising show, Curtain Up!, at the Windmill Theatre on March 3, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

This Mayor’s Gala Performance features members from some of our dancing schools, stage schools, theatre companies and choirs, and will follow a musicals theme to showcase the many varied talents in the town.

All the performers and organisers, who have kindly given their time free of charge, are raising funds for my mayor’s charities – The Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association and The Friends of Mewsbrook Park.

I hope this will be a big success and hope to see many of you there.

If you would like to book tickets they are £15 and available by calling 01903 730775.

I have already had my first engagement this year at the Friends Meeting House for a coffee morning with members of the Littlehampton Quakers where I was made to feel incredibly welcome.

It was interesting to learn more about the Quaker movement, and their future plans and aims in making the historic building more accessible for disabled people and widening its use to the community.

While there, people present lit candles to mark a wish they were making for the new year with donations going towards there access project.

I would like to get round and meet as many of the groups and organisations who make this town a wonderful place to live before my year is through.

If you would like me to attend an event or visit your club or organisation, I would be delighted to hear from you and can be contacted through the mayor’s office on 01903 732063.

Here’s to a fantastic new year for Littlehampton!