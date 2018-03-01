MAYOR’S MOMENT: Almost time for Curtain Up!

I had a rather quiet start to my week, with my first engagement not being until Friday evening when I had been invited along to support a fundraiser for the Littlehampton Town Show committee.

This group jointly organises the town show and family fun day with Littlehampton Town Council. Their particular speciality is the horticultural and craft show, which I think they do an amazing job with, highlighting the wonderful, varied crafters and green-fingered people we have in this town. The event was held at the Six Bells public house, including a meal and ‘music bingo’. For those like myself who were, until now, unfamiliar with music bingo it is basically the same as bingo except, rather than numbers being called, a short snippet of music from a song is played and you have to remember the name of that song and see if it’s on your bingo card. The years I spent being a karaoke host certainly came in useful for this and I felt confident that I knew most of the songs and was able to match up quickly. I never won but it really didn’t matter as it was a lot of fun for all in attendance.

On Saturday, I attended a presentation of cheques by the Littlehampton Bonfire Society to the organisations they were supporting this year from the money raised through their street collection. On this occasion I wore three hats – one as a member of the bonfire society, another as the mayor and the final one as a recipient of a cheque of £1,000 towards my mayoral charity fund this year.

The bonfire society is one of the highlights in this town which I, like many of you, look forward to each year and would encourage you to help with it in any way you can.

That evening I, along with friends and family, made up two teams to support the Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Rustington, Angmering and East Preston twinning associations joint fundraising and social quiz evening. The event was held at St Catherine’s Church hall and was extremely well attended and organised – and included a lovely ploughman’s. The team I was in came a respectable 13th out of 19, with 67 points out of 90, and all seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves.

On Sunday I started my whirlwind theatrical tour watching the rehearsals of some of the groups involved in Curtain Up! – my main fundraiser during my year.

I do not want to spoil the surprise for those who are attending on Saturday so will not reveal what any of the groups are doing but can say those coming are in for a wonderful show featuring so many wonderful and talented performers.

I am touched by how much support I have been shown in putting this show together, and how much time and energy everyone involved has given to this event for free.

If you’ve not booked please call 01903 730775 to book tickets now. They are £15 each and every penny of profit will be split equally between the Friends of Mewsbrook Park and the Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association.

I am really looking forward to this Saturday and hope to see many of you there.

